Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsComedy
SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

add
</>
Embed
Kelly Carlin wrestles with her own thoughts, feelings and ideas about finding meaning in a post-twentieth century America.
USA / Talk, Comedy
Kelly Carlin wrestles with her own thoughts, feelings and ideas about finding meaning in a post-twentieth century America.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 149
  • 149: Kelly is Sheltering in Place
    After a 17 month hiatus, Kelly returns with a mono
    7/31/2020
    40:19
  • 148 Kelly Gets Deep, Creatively Speaking
    Kelly is joined by two of the three authors of "De
    4/27/2019
    1:03:57
  • 147 Kelly Acts Up
    Kelly is joined by screenwriter, actor and now aut
    4/2/2019
    1:18:55
  • 146 Kelly Feels the Paine with Harvey J. Kaye
    Kelly chats with Harvey J. Kaye, American History
    3/22/2019
    1:05:01
  • 145 Octagon Table Discussion - Heroes
    The Octagon Table members Dylan Brody, Rick Overto
    2/13/2019
    1:10:36

Similar Stations

About SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

With humor, warmth and a keen intellect, Kelly Carlin not only wrestles with her own thoughts, feelings and ideas about finding meaning in a post-twentieth century America, but also explores what it takes to live and think outside the mainstream culture through her down-to-earth and candid conversations with comedians, writers, artists, musicians, political thinkers, and spiritual teachers. Kelly believes that by sharing our hearts and minds openly, we can all discover how to stay a little more sane and grounded in this increasingly chaotic world, and just possibly usher in a new paradigm to live into in this new century. Is she crazy? Probably. Does she care? No.

Station website

App

Listen to SModcast - Walking from the American Dream, SModcast - Fat Man on Batman and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Fat Man on BatmanTalk
SModcast - EdumacationTalk
SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Fat Man on BatmanTalk
SModcast - EdumacationTalk
SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Fat Man on BatmanTalk
SModcast - EdumacationTalk
SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk

Radio your way - Download now for free

SModcast - Walking from the American Dream: Podcasts in Family

SModcast - Fat Man on Batman
SModcast - Edumacation
SModcast - FEaB
SModcast - Hollywood Babble On
SModcast - I Sell Comics
SModcast - Jay & Silent Bob Get Old
SModcast - Last Week on Earth
SModcast - Net Heads
SModcast - Nooner
SModcast
SModcast - Pod U
SModcast - The Secret Stash
SModcast - Talk Salad & Scrambled Eggs
SModcast - Tell 'Em Steve-Dave
SModcast - The Wayne Foundation
SModcast - Walking from the American Dream