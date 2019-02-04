SModcast - Walking from the American Dream

SModcast - Walking from the American DreamNews-Talk
SModcast - Fat Man on BatmanTalk
SModcast - EdumacationTalk
With humor, warmth and a keen intellect, Kelly Carlin not only wrestles with her own thoughts, feelings and ideas about finding meaning in a post-twentieth century America, but also explores what it takes to live and think outside the mainstream culture through her down-to-earth and candid conversations with comedians, writers, artists, musicians, political thinkers, and spiritual teachers. Kelly believes that by sharing our hearts and minds openly, we can all discover how to stay a little more sane and grounded in this increasingly chaotic world, and just possibly usher in a new paradigm to live into in this new century. Is she crazy? Probably. Does she care? No.Station website