SModcast - Net Heads

NetHeads is here to give you the info you need to achieve mega-nerd status. This is the tech podcast you'd expect to find on Kevin S's SModcast Network.
USA / Talk, Comedy, Technology
Available Episodes

5 of 221
  • 320: Nintendo Switch-ed Me
    In which the NetHeads talk secret words, Marble Ra
    7/31/2020
    1:03:02
  • 319: Stoner Talk
    In which a NetHead talks to Brian Stoner to find o
    7/16/2020
    1:22:48
  • 318: Be a Hero
    In which the NetHeads discuss gainful employment,
    7/6/2020
    1:16:21
  • 317: Swelter-In-Place
    In which the NetHeads talk about YouTube & Twitch
    5/27/2020
    1:23:52
  • 316: Pandemirotica
    In which the NetHeads get together to talk about h
    4/27/2020
    1:15:41

