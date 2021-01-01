SHADES OF INTIMACY
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Join Jason and Jennie each week as they train, teach, tell and set the stage for people to experience their own growth within their relationships and families. Reaching the depths couples intuitively know is possible but have no clue how to get there is what they are committed too. Shades of Intimacy will give you the tools to start or continue your journey and continue to move forward in your relationship. It's time to get connected and build your tribe.Station website