Available Episodes

5 of 329
  • 329: All My Best Programming Tips with Jason Swett
    Jason Swett is a developer, speaker, author and th
    8/6/2020
    33:11
  • 328: rails new cool_app --minimal with Haroon Ahmed
    This week, Brittany is joined by Haroon Ahmed, a p
    7/29/2020
    26:23
  • 327: JetBrains & RubyMine with Natalie Kudanova
    Natalie Kudanova is a product marketing manager fo
    7/22/2020
    16:44
  • 326: Job Searching and Hiring Advice During the Pandemic with Brian Mariani
    A timely episode for the employers hiring and the
    7/15/2020
    27:07
  • 325: [REPOST] Ruby Blend: Open Sourcing a Ruby Gem with Brittany Martin
    Brittany guested on the Ruby Blend! The hosts coun
    7/8/2020
    56:48

About Ruby on Rails

Station website

