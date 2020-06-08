Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 193
  • 193: Sounding Fatter
    The bloodwave washes over us. The sponsorless ver
    8/6/2020
    1:02:40
  • 192: The Libertarian Knife
    It's hard to build a crappy bridge. In the bonus
    7/30/2020
    43:36
  • 191: Extreme Sports
    John and Dan discuss free-floating anxiety, escape
    7/26/2020
    1:13:11
  • 190: Psychologically Prepared
    The time John went to New York but didn't stay. Y
    7/12/2020
    1:10:58
  • 189: An Economy of Popsicle Sticks
    This week's discussion includes audio interfaces,
    6/30/2020
    1:10:49

About Road Work

