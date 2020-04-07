Radio Logo
IMPRENSA SEMANAL

IMPRENSA SEMANAL

IMPRENSA SEMANAL

IMPRENSA SEMANAL

Paris, France / Podcast
  • Imprensa Semanal - França perante o impasse político no Sahel e as independâncias da discórdia
    Nas edições desta semana, destaque é dado as opera
    7/31/2020
    3:54
  • Imprensa Semanal - Crise do coronavírus revelou asfixia administrativa da França que tem de mudar de paradigma
    Abrimos esta Imprensa Semanal com LE POINT, que fa
    7/25/2020
    4:57
  • Imprensa Semanal - Novo governo para lançar Macron na corrida às presidenciais em França
    Abrimos esta Imprensa semanal, com LE POINT, que f
    7/11/2020
    4:00
  • Imprensa Semanal - Presidente Emmanuel Macron procura soluções para França de pós-Covid-19
    Nas edições dos semanários, a actualidade é domina
    7/4/2020
    4:10
  • Imprensa Semanal - Novo escândalo de escutas telefónicas em França e dúvidas sobre a Justiça
    Abrimos esta Imprensa semanal, com LE POINT, que d
    6/26/2020
    4:14

