Paris, France / Podcast
Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • Desporto - Júnior Caiçara: «É um sentimento inexplicável arrecadar o 1° título com o Basaksehir»
    A temporada 2019/2020 acabou nos principais campeo
    8/3/2020
    10:09
  • Desporto - Witi : «Desejo uma temporada cheia de sucessos com o Nacional e com os Mambas»
    O Nacional da Madeira regressa à primeira divisão
    7/27/2020
    8:58
  • Desporto - André Monteiro: «Triunfo do FC Porto não sofre nenhuma dúvida»
    O Futebol Clube do Porto conquistou o título de Ca
    7/20/2020
    8:46
  • Desporto - Alfa Semedo: «Sou futebolista guineense e quero o melhor para o meu país»
    O futebol europeu caminha para o encerramento dos
    7/13/2020
    8:21
  • Desporto - Sócrates Pedro e Janio Bikel esperam por retoma na Índia e nos Estados Unidos
    O futebol retomou na Europa enquanto nos outros co
    7/6/2020
    8:29

About DESPORTO

