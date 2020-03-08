Top Stations
CIÊNCIA
CIÊNCIA
CIÊNCIA
Available Episodes
5 of 24
Ciência - Dispositivo C-mo pode diagnosticar tipos de tosse em pacientes de risco
Durante dois anos, um grupo de antigos alunos da U
8/3/2020
7:05
Ciência - Ventilador português poderá estar nos hospitais até final do ano
A pandemia de Covid-19 expôs várias fragilidades n
8/3/2020
6:49
Ciência - Moçambique pretende restaurar 5 mil hectares de mangais até 2022
No domingo passado, por ocasião da comemoração do
7/27/2020
12:09
Ciência - Solar Orbiter: O Sol nunca esteve tão próximo
A sonda espacial euro-americana Solar Orbiter regi
7/21/2020
9:14
Ciência - Teste à covid-19 em casa pode “revolucionar” luta contra covid-19
E se toda a gente pudesse fazer, em casa, o teste
7/13/2020
9:22
