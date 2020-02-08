Radio Logo
RND
Paris, France / Podcast, Society
Available Episodes

5 of 24
  Francia hoy - Diario de viaje 2020: vacaciones en Francia en la era del Coronavirus
    Aunque parece que el nuevo coronavirus obliga a lo
    8/2/2020
    12:49
  Francia hoy - La larga convalecencia de los ex pacientes graves de Covid-19
    Las horas más difíciles de la epidemia ya han pasa
    7/14/2020
    12:59
  Francia hoy - Tres profesionales franceses de salud cuentan la crisis de la Covid por dentro
    Para los profesionales de salud de Francia, lo peo
    7/14/2020
    16:46
  Francia hoy - El despertar de un nuevo movimiento antirracista en Francia
    La muerte de George Floyd en Estados Unidos dio un
    6/22/2020
    16:31
  Francia hoy - Desconfinamiento en Francia: "Me compraré una bicicleta para evitar el metro"
    Después de 55 días de encierro estricto, los franc
    5/21/2020
    13:50

About FRANCIA HOY

Station website

