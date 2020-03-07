Radio Logo
Paris, France / Podcast, News
  • 台北一周 - 蔡英文打算变更孙中山的五权宪法
    最近台湾总统蔡英文积极推动修宪，根据内部规画，府院党及立法院党团将在八月成立修宪平台，由总统府副秘书
    7/31/2020
    6:05
  • 台北一周 - 台湾正一步步去中国化
    台湾立法院临时会22日表决通过民进党团版的「护照正名」和「华航更名」公决案，要求行政部门应研拟提升护
    7/24/2020
    5:53
  • 台北一周 - 马英九为九二共识内涵向北京喊话
    国民党遭遇败选之后，党内改革声浪四起，甚至连九二共识、一中各表都遭部分党员质疑，要求「换个说法」。眼
    7/10/2020
    5:24
  • 台北一周 - 台湾和索马利兰互设代表处幕后经纬
    台湾外交部长吴钊燮1日宣布，台湾将和非洲的索马利兰互设代表处，且索马利兰已同意台湾所设的官方代表机构
    7/3/2020
    5:38
  • 台北一周 - 台湾是否潜藏小区感染的隐忧？
    一名二十多岁的日本女性，6月20日从台湾搭机返回日本，在日本机场入境检验时，验出新冠病毒阳性反应。台
    6/26/2020
    5:38

About 台北一周

Station website

