Available Episodes
5 of 24
法国报纸摘要 - 北京警告华盛顿，美内阁成员访台将危及和平
黎巴嫩首都贝鲁特周二发生巨大爆炸、损失惨重、震惊世人。这是8月6日出版的法国各报共同关注的话题。各报
8/6/2020
5:24
法国报纸摘要 - 回声报：在美引发尴尬的中国口罩
新冠疫情对法国经济造成的冲击，是8月5日各报关注的国内新闻焦点：面对继续传播的新冠病毒威胁，法国旅游
8/5/2020
5:48
法国报纸摘要 - 法国的财政赤字在6月底达到1250亿欧元
法国的财政赤字在6月底达到1250亿欧元，和去年相比，强劲增长。这是今天法国经济专业报纸回声报里的重
8/4/2020
5:19
法国报纸摘要 - 特朗普利用禁止抖音在美业务向北京发起一场新的经济战
8月3日出版的法国各报头版开篇消息多以国内事务为主。法国面临干旱、气候变化威胁淡水供应，尤其危及农业
8/3/2020
5:18
法国报纸摘要 - 《新观察》中国特刊：中国强推猛进的欲望
中国政府近期对香港的一系列重拳措施持续吸引国际舆论的关注。周末版法国《世界报》将 香港立法会选举延期
8/2/2020
6:11
Show more
