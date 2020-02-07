Radio Logo
特别节目

特别节目

特别节目

特别节目

Paris, France / Podcast, News
  • 特别节目 - 侯志明：港版国安法是对香港一国两制的死亡证明
    《港区国安法》在香港回归23周年之际颁布实施，针对分裂国家、颠覆政权、恐怖活动及勾结外部势力四大罪行
    7/15/2020
    12:40
  • 特别节目 - 专访方方 « 武汉日记 »英译者白睿文
    武汉神秘肺炎失控，庚子年除夕前夜，当局宣布武汉封城，接着武汉作家方方开始写封城日记，60天后停笔。方
    7/2/2020
    20:47
  • 特别节目 - 第二轮投票在即的2020 法国市政选举
    法国2020年市政选举第二轮投票即将（6月28日）举行，这次选举对法国社会的各个层面都很重要。在第一
    6/27/2020
    10:23
  • 特别节目 - 专访海斯堡谈“捕食者”时代的中美俄及其“猎物”欧洲
    现任伦敦国际战略研究所(IISS)欧洲高级顾问，巴黎战略研究基金会特别顾问，弗朗索瓦·海斯堡(Fra
    6/20/2020
    13:11
  • 特别节目 - 王军涛：用“替罪羊”来缓解压力在民主国家作用有限
    新冠疫情以令人难以置信的方式给世界带来了巨大的变化，疫情之后的世界将呈现从何种局面的预测和分析非常多
    6/7/2020
    12:06

