Society
观察中国
观察中国
观察中国
Paris
,
France
Podcast
Society
Available Episodes
5 of 24
观察中国 - 爬梳李登辉的思想脉络，应注意他不同时期的思想变化
上周四台湾前总统李登辉去世，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议题的分析评论。
8/6/2020
5:03
观察中国 - 冤冤相报会否在“修昔底德陷阱”愈堕愈深？
中美两国近日以来互相关闭驻外领事馆的外交风波，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议
7/30/2020
5:13
观察中国 - 中方预料美方还会出招，势将进入更严重的脱钩和新冷战状态
中美两国关系继续恶化，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议题的分析评论。 新加
7/23/2020
5:09
观察中国 - 台海形势险恶绝非危言耸听，而是国际社会的共同认知
总部设在比利时布鲁塞尔的“国际危机”组织今年6月在每月一期的“危机观察”简报中将台湾海峡地区列为“政
7/16/2020
5:05
观察中国 - 一个新的管治架构和政治秩序正在香港形成
《港区国安法》6月30日23时在香港落地实施，之后有关机制迅速配置完成并开始运作，引起海内外广泛关注
7/9/2020
5:05
