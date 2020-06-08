Radio Logo
Paris, France / Podcast, Society
Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • 观察中国 - 爬梳李登辉的思想脉络，应注意他不同时期的思想变化
    上周四台湾前总统李登辉去世，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议题的分析评论。
    8/6/2020
    5:03
  • 观察中国 - 冤冤相报会否在“修昔底德陷阱”愈堕愈深？
    中美两国近日以来互相关闭驻外领事馆的外交风波，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议
    7/30/2020
    5:13
  • 观察中国 - 中方预料美方还会出招，势将进入更严重的脱钩和新冷战状态
    中美两国关系继续恶化，在海内外引起广泛关注。今天的观察中国要向大家介绍有关议题的分析评论。 新加
    7/23/2020
    5:09
  • 观察中国 - 台海形势险恶绝非危言耸听，而是国际社会的共同认知
    总部设在比利时布鲁塞尔的“国际危机”组织今年6月在每月一期的“危机观察”简报中将台湾海峡地区列为“政
    7/16/2020
    5:05
  • 观察中国 - 一个新的管治架构和政治秩序正在香港形成
    《港区国安法》6月30日23时在香港落地实施，之后有关机制迅速配置完成并开始运作，引起海内外广泛关注
    7/9/2020
    5:05

About 观察中国

Station website

