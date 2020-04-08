Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • 法国世界报 - 特朗普怒怼TikTok：网络冷战？
    世界报的社论表示，首先是中国给了一个坏的榜样，它从来没有允许西方互联网巨头在其领土上运营，而是宁愿开
    8/6/2020
    5:13
  • 法国世界报 - 美国政府是否真的能够阻止TikTok在美国领土上运营？
    美国总统特朗普给抖音国际版TikTok与微软之间的谈判开了绿灯，并对谈判的期限下最后通牒，这是法国世
    8/4/2020
    5:55
  • 法国世界报 - 香港：推迟立法会选举，北京可以赢得更多时间
    香港特首林郑月娥周五宣布将香港立法会的选举推迟1年，以及香港政府取消12名亲民主派的立法会候选人的选
    7/31/2020
    5:35
  • 法国世界报 - 12名支持民主活动的香港立法会候选人被取消资格
    香港将于9月初进行立法会选举，这将是香港亲民主派在香港地方选举中获得极大胜利9个月后，要参加的非常关
    7/30/2020
    4:52
  • 法国世界报 - 中国是如何在法国的社交网络上展开宣传的
    在周二下午出版的法国世界报的头版中央位置以及国际版面第二页的一整个版面，世界报处理的内容是：中国是如
    7/28/2020
    4:43

