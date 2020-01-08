Radio Logo
  • 微言微语 - 四面埋伏 八面楚歌
    台湾前总统李登辉7月30号在台北去世，他生前的一次讲演视频周五在国内社交平台刷屏，在视频中，李登辉呼
    8/1/2020
    13:27
  • 微言微语 - 走向珍珠港的前夜？
    周五，原中国华远集团董事长任志强被开除党籍的消息在社交平台刷屏，从北京市纪委网站的发文看，妄议习核心
    7/25/2020
    14:50
  • 微言微语 - 禁中共党员入境草案引爆互联网
    七月十三号，是中国诺贝尔和平奖获得者，中国当代民主宪政的推动者， 的起草人刘晓波去世三周年纪念日，华
    7/18/2020
    14:09
  • 微言微语 - 国安法与香港司法中立
    由中共极权立法机构闭门炮制的港版国安法在香港主权移交23周年紀念日正式生效，是本周中文社交平台聚焦的
    7/4/2020
    12:27
  • 微言微语 - 中国教育的系统性腐败
    本周，发生在山东省的两宗高校舞弊冒名顶替上大学旧案被媒体披露后，在社交平台引发轩然大波，根据媒体统计
    6/27/2020
    13:38

