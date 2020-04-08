Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • 北美来鸿 - 中国的北极金矿收购案
    今年5月山东黄金集团以2.074亿加元收购加拿大金矿一案，现正处于加拿大联邦政府审查阶段，此收购案因
    8/4/2020
    4:51
  • 北美来鸿 - 加拿大能否从日企撤离中国获益
    7月17日，日本公布了首批获得6.53亿美元补助以把生产线移出中国的87家企业名单，正式启动三个月前
    7/21/2020
    5:02
  • 北美来鸿 - 中国能否承受二次冷战在于能否控制近邻
    6月30日中国人大常委会通过并实施香港国安法，美国当即宣布暂停香港优惠待遇，参众两院快速通过《香港自
    7/7/2020
    5:15
  • 北美来鸿 - 北京是否令加拿大再次落选安理会
    6月17日安理会非常任理事国选举，在西欧和其他国家组别中，挪威以130票、爱尔兰以128票双双胜出，
    6/23/2020
    4:43

