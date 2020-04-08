Top Stations
Episodes
Info
公民论坛
公民论坛
公民论坛
Paris
,
France
/
Podcast
,
Society
Available Episodes
5 of 24
公民论坛 - 陈破空：无论美国大选结果如何，中共都无法摆脱美国的全面反击
近年来，中美两国关系每况愈下，尤其在新冠疫情爆发以来以及在香港、南海主权之争等问题上的分歧，导致两国
8/4/2020
11:28
公民论坛 - 夏明：中国将在未来二十年完成民主化的过程
近年来，中国的许多做法引发西方国家非议。尤其在最近北京对香港自治权的限制再次引发质疑。国家安全法的实
7/28/2020
14:41
公民论坛 - 廖天琪：数据化的普遍应用犹如套在14亿人民头上的一付电子枷锁
2020年7月13日，中国诺贝尔和平奖得主刘晓波逝世三周年。2008年，刘晓波参与起草《零八宪章》。
7/21/2020
13:40
公民论坛 - 潘永忠谈美国《维吾尔人权政策法案》
中美两国的紧张关系持续恶化。6月底，美国政府出台了针对“破坏香港自治的”中国官员的签证限制措施。此前
7/14/2020
12:46
公民论坛 - 廖天琪：中国离公民社会渐行渐远
2020年6月21日，原本是一个极其普通的日子，但在中国漫长的民主道路上，却不乏为一个值得纪念的特殊
7/7/2020
13:54
Show more
About 公民论坛
