Podcast
Episodes
Info
Frequencies
法国风土人情
Podcasts
法国风土人情
法国风土人情
法国风土人情
Paris
,
France
/
Podcast
Available Episodes
5 of 23
法国风土人情 - 新冠疫情阴影下重新领略卢浮宫之辉煌
新冠病毒疫情无疑给全球参观人数最多的法国卢浮宫博物馆带来巨大的经济损失。居家禁足措施虽已解除，博物馆
7/28/2020
6:14
法国风土人情 - 法国集群感染增加 在室内公共场所强制戴口罩
法国近期新冠疫情有回升趋势，卫生部长纬兰指出政府密切关注400到500个集群感染，他呼吁大家警惕疫情
7/21/2020
5:27
法国风土人情 - 新冠疫情与刁斗的蟑螂
7月中旬法国境内新冠感染率再度出现略微回升趋势，尽管目前病例数字并不高，但与此前几周相比新冠病毒出现
7/14/2020
6:04
法国风土人情 - 禁足久坐 法国女性受损最多
法国公共卫生局近期公布一项研究显示，长时间注视银屏，久坐不动，在新冠疫情期间更是如此，多数法国人体育
7/7/2020
4:48
法国风土人情 - 法国鼓励公民参与 采纳保护环境提议进行公投
法国总统马克龙周一会晤参与思考应对环境问题的150名志愿者，提出将就应对气候变暖的公民气候公约今明两
6/30/2020
4:52
About 法国风土人情
要闻分析
法国报纸摘要
公民论坛
中华世界
要闻解说
微言微语
今日经济
台北一周
观察中国
美国专栏
特别节目
法国文艺欣赏
亚洲周刊
柏林飞鸿
曼谷专栏
东京专栏
法国美食
文化艺术
法国风光
法国风土人情
环境与发展
法国思想长廊
国际纵横
明镜书刊