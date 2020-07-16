Radio Logo
Paris, France / Podcast
  • 法国风光 - 肖蒙城堡与亨利二世的情人
    亨利二世国王去世后不久，王后凯瑟琳·德·美第奇命令国王的情人戴安娜·德·普瓦捷搬出国王給情人专用的神
    7/30/2020
    6:07
  • 法国风光 - 法国寻求生态旅游 口罩洗手液 2020年夏日旅行必备
    七月和八月是传统的夏季旅游旺季，今年全球旅游遭受新冠疫情肆虐的重创，在需要恢复经济和保护民众健康安全
    7/23/2020
    5:02
  • 法国风光 - 莫特美尔修道院
    地处巴黎与海滨之间的法国北部诺曼底大区，交通便利、风景优美、历史悠久。众多的历史遗迹、各种风格的城堡
    7/16/2020
    5:50
  • 法国风光 - 拜访乔治桑诺昂故居 倾听肖邦钢琴曲
    乔治桑是法国近代文学史上最出色的女作家之一，属于与巴尔扎克、雨果、司汤达、福楼拜和左拉等一批享誉世界
    7/9/2020
    5:32
