Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsCulture
文化艺术

文化艺术

文化艺术

文化艺术

add
</>
Embed
Paris, France / Podcast, Culture
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • 文化艺术 - 艾田蒲与《中国之欧洲》
    各位好，欢迎收听文化艺术。在今天的节目里，我们要介绍一本论证了从罗马帝国至法国大革命间中国文化对欧洲
    7/20/2020
    9:28
  • 文化艺术 - 《热带雨》导演陈哲艺：要探索奥妙复杂的人际关系
    新加坡，热带的雨季，炎热令人烦躁不安，这是目前居住在伦敦的新加坡籍导演陈哲艺的第二部剧情长片《热带雨
    2/28/2020
    17:59
  • 文化艺术 - 张博谈加缪的作品与现实意义：在荒诞中寻找人性
    1960年1月4号，著名作家、思想者阿尔贝·加缪在一场不可思议的车祸中，以一种极度惨烈和荒诞的方式突
    2/24/2020
    18:51
  • 文化艺术 - 寓言、信仰与青年人的勇敢
    青年艺术家王涵今年再一次来到对比沙龙主席 Paul Alexis 领衔的“交汇的记忆” ( Mémo
    2/19/2020
    15:13
  • 文化艺术 - 陆涛：文学要感受人的灵魂和生命
    中国作家陆涛的小说《会飞的九爷》法文版近期由法国René Vienné出版社出版发行。这是作者反映1
    1/10/2020
    13:33

Similar Stations

About 文化艺术

Station website

App

Listen to 文化艺术, 要闻分析 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

文化艺术ParisPodcast
要闻分析ParisPodcast
法国报纸摘要ParisPodcast
文化艺术ParisPodcast
文化艺术ParisPodcast
要闻分析ParisPodcast
法国报纸摘要ParisPodcast
文化艺术ParisPodcast
文化艺术ParisPodcast
要闻分析ParisPodcast
法国报纸摘要ParisPodcast
文化艺术ParisPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free

文化艺术: Podcasts in Family

要闻分析
法国报纸摘要
公民论坛
中华世界
要闻解说
微言微语
今日经济
台北一周
观察中国
美国专栏
特别节目
法国文艺欣赏
亚洲周刊
柏林飞鸿
曼谷专栏
东京专栏
法国美食
文化艺术
法国风光
法国风土人情
环境与发展
法国思想长廊
国际纵横
明镜书刊