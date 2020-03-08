Radio Logo
美国专栏

美国专栏

美国专栏

美国专栏

Paris, France / Podcast
Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • 美国专栏 - 李登辉在美国备享哀荣
    台湾前总统李登辉7月30日在台北逝世。李登辉是有争议的政治人物，但争议只存在于台海两岸间和台湾内部与
    8/3/2020
    4:55
  • 美国专栏 - 唐娟为何走出中领馆？
    7月23日，旧金山一群华人计划25日到中国领事馆示威，要求藏匿在中领馆内的解放军女学者唐娟出来向美国
    7/27/2020
    5:05
  • 美国专栏 - 美中交恶，美国华人选边
    近日，美国的《纽约时报》与《华尔街日报》等媒体报道：美国政府将禁止使用微信、抖音等中国社交软件，并将
    7/20/2020
    4:55
  • 美国专栏 - 美中关系已经回不到过去
    7月9日，中国外交部长王毅，在一场由中国公共外交协会、北京大学和中国人民大学联合举办的演讲会上发表关
    7/13/2020
    4:47
  • 美国专栏 - 如果特朗普连任失败，那么他是被习近平打败
    上个星期，特朗普总统相当郁闷，人们第一次听他讲，他可能在竞选连任中败给民主党对手拜登。美国各大媒体和
    7/6/2020
    4:48

