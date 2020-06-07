Top Stations
法国文艺欣赏
法国文艺欣赏
法国文艺欣赏
5 of 24
法国文艺欣赏 - 参观勒阿弗尔电的特展 知晓巴黎“光之城”的由来
法国首都巴黎被誉为“光之城”，其由来是什么呢 ? 在法国的勒阿弗尔一直到11月举行电的特展，让大家了
7/27/2020
5:13
法国文艺欣赏 - 出售限量版罗丹复制品 准备与毕加索联展
罗丹博物馆7月7日开馆在准备罗丹与毕加索特展的同时，为应对参观者下滑状况，博物馆准备出售限量版罗丹雕
7/13/2020
4:28
法国文艺欣赏 - 卢浮宫重开 保持距离欣赏蒙娜丽莎
坐落在巴黎的卢浮宫于7月6日周一重新对外开放。马蒂内馆长表示已经安排好让每位参观者拉开距离欣赏《蒙娜
7/6/2020
4:31
法国文艺欣赏 - 乱世佳人与种族主义
在争议声中下架的“乱世佳人”，日前重新回到HBO Max平台上。 乔治-弗洛伊德之死引发了席卷欧
6/25/2020
5:57
法国文艺欣赏 - 数字法中图书馆：法国-中国网站里的文化艺术宝藏
法国国家图书馆和中国国家图书馆合作推出的数字法中图书馆法国-中国网站，向读者展示法兰西国家图书馆几百
6/22/2020
6:02
Show more
