要闻分析
要闻分析
要闻分析
Paris
,
France
/
Podcast
5 of 22
要闻分析 - 华府与北京交恶 “中国人民”罕见成论战中被争抢对象
近期，越来越多的美国政治家一改过去笼统的说法，主动将在中国执政的中国共产党和中国人民进行区分。这一现
8/5/2020
5:48
要闻分析 - 李登辉功过何以评说
李登辉一生历经政治惊涛骇浪，深受蒋经国重用，却从威权跨越民主，成为台湾第一任民选总统。他同时也被视为
7/30/2020
4:23
要闻分析 - 解雇 抓捕 大选延后 香港当局机关算尽？
自从港版国安法实施，香港的一切都在加快。北京当局越来越走向前台。夏日炎炎，当局开始对民主派人士秋后算
7/29/2020
6:07
要闻分析 - 维吾尔关押营 欧盟越来越难以忍受
长时间以来，欧盟很少在新疆问题上发声，一则中国以内部事务堵口，二则中国在联合国“朋友很多”，欧洲偶尔
7/28/2020
4:55
要闻分析 - 王毅或许升官 中国外交惨败
中美关系落到当下的境地，其实有许多前兆。分析指出，如果不能简单指责习近平闭目塞听，至少他周围逢迎拍马
7/27/2020
5:58
