Sean Donahoe and Phil Newton are on a mission to give you the unfair advantage of a Rebel Trader™.
USA / Podcast, Investment
USA / Podcast, Investment
  • RT160 : The Whiff of Wall Street
    Smell that, yeah there’s a bad smell in the air...
    8/6/2020
    1:09:35
  • RT159 : Farming Vs Fishing
    Grab your tackle, and a shovel… Its time to go har
    7/30/2020
    1:36:04
  • RT158 : Holy Growling Bovine
    Is it time to bear all or is there more bovine fer
    7/23/2020
    1:00:32
  • RT157 : Bye Bye - Buy Buy
    Buy the crash - Show me that cash!
    7/16/2020
    51:48
  • RT156 : Stack The Charts…
    Does your chart looks like a spiders web of woven
    7/9/2020
    1:00:56

Rebel Traders™ takes you inside the world of two underground master traders who take an entertaining, unique and often contrarian look at the markets and business. Cutting through the noise of Wall Street shenanigans and hijinks and the clutter and confusion of mainstream news, they are here to help you navigate the trading minefield so you can finally take control of your financial future. Together, Sean Donahoe and Phil Newton are on a mission to give you the unfair advantage of a Rebel Trader™ by sharing little-known trading and investment strategies for identifying low risk, high-return opportunities regardless of market conditions.

