Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • 553: WWDC 2020
    Primeras impresiones sobre una muy buena presentac
    6/22/2020
    46:29
  • 552: La vuelta, 3 puntos y uno más
    Flavio nos cuenta desde Miami sobre variados produ
    5/3/2020
    1:14:18
  • 551: Esto es increíble con Patuflinx alias Christian Garcia
    Una amena conversación que se hace divertida entre
    12/19/2019
    1:12:23
  • 550: Vs trucos y concejos, análisis del MacPro y un nuevo equilibrio
    Elegir y verde la compra de un carro como una nuev
    12/13/2019
    39:15
  • 549: Te salva la vida, te deja pensando y el cortito de vs noticias
    Cuando un producto salva la vida, te deja pensando
    12/7/2019
    15:01

