Podcast
Episodes
Info
puromac
puromac
puromac
Austin
,
USA
/
Podcast
,
Technology
Available Episodes
5 of 100
553: WWDC 2020
Primeras impresiones sobre una muy buena presentac
6/22/2020
46:29
552: La vuelta, 3 puntos y uno más
Flavio nos cuenta desde Miami sobre variados produ
5/3/2020
1:14:18
551: Esto es increíble con Patuflinx alias Christian Garcia
Una amena conversación que se hace divertida entre
12/19/2019
1:12:23
550: Vs trucos y concejos, análisis del MacPro y un nuevo equilibrio
Elegir y verde la compra de un carro como una nuev
12/13/2019
39:15
549: Te salva la vida, te deja pensando y el cortito de vs noticias
Cuando un producto salva la vida, te deja pensando
12/7/2019
15:01
Show more
