Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Fallout 4
    Heute dreht sich alles um „Fallout 4“, das Leben a
    11/30/2015
    1:33:45
  • Weihnachtsgeschäft 2015
    Über Sieger & Verlierer, Sinn & Unsinn der winterl
    12/14/2015
    1:39:38
  • Trends 2016
    Trends 2016 - was wird wichtig im neuen Gaming-Jah
    1/18/2016
    1:48:24
  • Tabus & Skandale der Gaming-Geschichte
    Gäste: Thorsten Küchler (Freier Journalist), Danie
    2/18/2016
    1:55:34
  • Tabus & Skandale der Gaming-Geschichte Part 2
    Gäste: Michael Thiel (Psychologe), Daniel Schröcke
    3/13/2016
    1:47:15

