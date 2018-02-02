Radio Logo
The transformation of Patty Hearst from kidnapped heiress to terrorist.
USA / Podcast, History
The transformation of Patty Hearst from kidnapped heiress to terrorist.
Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • The United States of America v. Patricia Campbell Hearst
    On September 18, 1975, Patricia Hearst's brief lif
    3/2/2018
    22:13
  • Tania, the fugitive
    After participating in an armed bank robbery, Patr
    2/23/2018
    15:20
  • Patty Hearst no longer exists
    Within two months of her abduction, kidnap victim
    2/16/2018
    18:04
  • How an American heiress is made
    Before she was kidnapped, little was known about U
    2/9/2018
    26:34
  • Inside the SLA
    Of all the radical groups that emerged during the
    2/2/2018
    25:48

About Patty Has a gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst

The transformation of Patty Hearst from kidnapped heiress to terrorist is a saga of privilege, celebrity and violence that gripped the nation. Over forty years later, firsthand accounts shed light on one of the most bizarre stories in modern American history. This six-part documentary series includes unprecedented access to Patty's comrades and confidants and explores who Patty Hearst really is: victim or villain?

