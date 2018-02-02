Patty Has a gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst

Patty Has a gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia HearstPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The transformation of Patty Hearst from kidnapped heiress to terrorist is a saga of privilege, celebrity and violence that gripped the nation. Over forty years later, firsthand accounts shed light on one of the most bizarre stories in modern American history. This six-part documentary series includes unprecedented access to Patty's comrades and confidants and explores who Patty Hearst really is: victim or villain?Station website