About Patty Has a gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst

The transformation of Patty Hearst from kidnapped heiress to terrorist is a saga of privilege, celebrity and violence that gripped the nation. Over forty years later, firsthand accounts shed light on one of the most bizarre stories in modern American history. This six-part documentary series includes unprecedented access to Patty's comrades and confidants and explores who Patty Hearst really is: victim or villain?