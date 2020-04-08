Available Episodes
About Paging DrTeel
A holistic approach to mental health emphasizes the connection between the mind, body, and spirit. The goal of holistic wellness is to achieve maximum well-being, where all domains are functioning optimally. When it comes to holistic health we are looking beyond the physical body and are addressing physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual health. Join Dr. Teel on a highly relatable journey of discovery, holistic wellness, being healthier, happier, and whole. With holistic wellness people accept responsibility for their own level of well-being, and everyday choices are used to take charge of one's own health #HEALTHISWEALTH ! Dr. Teel is a psychologist with over 7 years of experience in treating children, adolescents, adults and families in individual and group therapies incorporating humanistic, cognitive-behavioral, solution-focused, family systems, mindfulness, play therapies, as well as complementary and alternative medicine.Station website