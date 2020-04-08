Radio Logo
A holistic approach to mental health emphasizes the connection between the mind, body, and spirit.
Lafayette, USA / Podcast, Lifestyle, Alternative Health
A holistic approach to mental health emphasizes the connection between the mind, body, and spirit.
  • Getting Better at Communication feat. Dr. Teel, from the About That Wallet podcast, Ep. 20
    Trying to get on the same page with your significa
    8/4/2020
    44:16
  • Master Your Mind, Change Your Life: Overcoming Thinking Errors, Part II, Ep. 19
    Negative self-talk robs you of happiness, makes yo
    7/28/2020
    46:16
  • Mid-week Motivation !!!
    Just a little mid-week motivation from your psycho
    7/22/2020
    6:54
  • Think Again.... Exploring Cognitive Distortions, Part 1: The Introduction
    It is important to know that what you think is wha
    7/21/2020
    30:18
  • Accountability Reloaded
    This week we revisit the concept of “accountabilit
    7/14/2020
    29:18

A holistic approach to mental health emphasizes the connection between the mind, body, and spirit. The goal of holistic wellness is to achieve maximum well-being, where all domains are functioning optimally. When it comes to holistic health we are looking beyond the physical body and are addressing physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual health. Join Dr. Teel on a highly relatable journey of discovery, holistic wellness, being healthier, happier, and whole. With holistic wellness people accept responsibility for their own level of well-being, and everyday choices are used to take charge of one's own health #HEALTHISWEALTH ! Dr. Teel is a psychologist with over 7 years of experience in treating children, adolescents, adults and families in individual and group therapies incorporating humanistic, cognitive-behavioral, solution-focused, family systems, mindfulness, play therapies, as well as complementary and alternative medicine.

