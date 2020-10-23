Top Stations
129 Stations by
NRJ FR
NRJ France
Paris, France / Hits, Pop
NRJ RELAX
Paris, France / Chillout, Ambient
NRJ NOUVEAUTES
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
NRJ Hits
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
NRJ FRENCH HITS
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NO REPEAT
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ KIZOMBA
Paris, France / Kizomba
NRJ LATINO HITS
Paris, France / Latin
NRJ GANGSTA RAP
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ Latino
Paris, France / Latin
NRJ DANCE 90
Paris, France / 90s
NRJ DEEP HOUSE
Paris, France / House
NRJ RAP US
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ LOUNGE
Paris, France / Chillout
NRJ PARTY HITS
Paris, France / Electro, Hits
NRJ REGGAETON
Paris, France / Reggaeton
NRJ CLASSIC RAP US
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ CLASSIC RNB
Paris, France / R'n'B
NRJ EXTRAVADANCE
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ HITS REMIX
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ REGGAE
Paris, France / Reggae
NRJ EDM
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ LA PLAYLIST 100% HITS FRANCAIS
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ POP
Paris, France / Pop
NRJ FUNKY
Paris, France / Funk
NRJ FIESTA LATINA
Paris, France / Latin
NRJ DANCE
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ HITS 90
Paris, France / 90s
NRJ ZEN
Paris, France / Chillout
NRJ RAP FR
Paris, France / Hip Hop, Rap
NRJ CHILL
Paris, France / Chillout
NRJ ALL HITS ALL STYLES
Paris, France / Hits, Pop
NRJ BROKEN HEART
Paris, France / Ballads
NRJ URBAN HITS
Paris, France / Urban
NRJ ACOUSTIC HITS
Paris, France / Hits, Instrumental
NRJ AT HOME
Paris, France / Easy Listening, Pop
NRJ NOUVEAUTES FRANCAISES
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ CLUBBIN
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ LOVE
Paris, France / Pop, Ballads
NRJ CLASSIC RAP FR
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ Hits For Running
Paris, France / Hits, Electro
NRJ RAÏ
Paris, France / African Music
NRJ US TOP 40
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts
NRJ HARDSTYLE
Paris, France / Techno, Electro
NRJ Electro
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ ROMANTIC
Paris, France / Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
NRJ RNB
Paris, France / R'n'B
NRJ SEXY
Paris, France / Pop
NRJ BEST OF BIG HITS
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ ZOUK
Paris, France / Zouk and Tropical
