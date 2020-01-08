Radio Logo
NPR: How I Built This is a podcast about innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built.
Washington D.C., USA / Podcast, Society, Technology, Knowledge
NPR: How I Built This is a podcast about innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built.
Available Episodes

5 of 261
  • How I Built Resilience: Alberto Perlman of Zumba
    Within weeks after the pandemic lockdown, the fitn
    8/6/2020
    20:33
  • Vita Coco: Michael Kirban
    So—no joke: two guys really do walk into a bar. Wh
    8/3/2020
    1:11:58
  • How I Built Resilience: Sarah Harden and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine
    Hello Sunshine—a production company founded by Ree
    8/1/2020
    17:06
  • How I Built Resilience: Taha Bawa of Goodwall
    As COVID-19 continues to affect the global economy
    7/30/2020
    18:50
  • The Laundress: Lindsey Boyd
    In the late 1990s, while working in high-end fashi
    7/27/2020
    1:08:07

About NPR: How I built this

NPR: How I Built This is a podcast about innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built. Each episode is a narrative journey marked by triumphs, failures, serendipity and insight — told by the founders of some of the world's best known companies and brands. If you've ever built something from nothing, something you really care about — or even just dream about it — check out How I Built This hosted by Guy Raz

