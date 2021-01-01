Nifty Thrifty Dentists Podcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Do you like to save money? Do you like to laugh? Do you have about half an hour of free time in your day? Then that is the podcast for you!! This isn't a podcast only for dental professionals. Anyone would enjoy their casual conversational interview style where they get to know their guest, not talk "shop" the entire time and just have some fun. In each episode they also do our very popular funny mishmash of clips that is related to each guest.Station website