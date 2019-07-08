NEXT 90 WITH NICK
Nick Long gives you the tools and resources to start living a life on fire by living it with INTENTION 90 days at a time. Each episode Nick will bring you stories from his own life as well different men and women who have taken what we call the “challenged based living lifestyle” This is a proven science for getting exactly what you want out of life! The focus will be on the core 4; Body, Being, Balance and Business. Learning the 4 pillars of your life will bring you into a better understanding of how you can start enjoying your journey to a “Have it all lifestyle”.Station website