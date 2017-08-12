Radio Logo
Economy
Podcast constructed to create a conversation community around using your values to inform how you engage with work and invest your wealth.
Podcast constructed to create a conversation community around using your values to inform how you engage with work and invest your wealth.
Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Faith and Values- Based Investing with ICCR- Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility
    12/8/2017
    32:02
  • Finding Work After Incarceration, with the Urban Institute and Robert Egger of LA Kitchen
    12/8/2017
    30:04
  • Consumer Perspective on CSR with Ralph Nader
    12/8/2017
    25:45
  • Banking on Values with GABV and Sunrise Bank
    12/8/2017
    34:14
  • The Ethical Side of Tech with Sustainable Economies Law Center's Janelle Orsi and Twitter activist Maira Sutton
    12/8/2017
    30:34

