Politics
The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland.
USA / Politics
The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland.
Available Episodes

5 of 68
  • Episode 61: Matt Hanson - Running with Ironman
    The Ironman race... 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike,
    7/27/2020
    1:44:10
  • Episode 60: Yousef Badou - Identifying the Threat with Emergence Disrupt
    Born in Kuwait and baring witness to the gulf war
    7/13/2020
    2:12:16
  • Episode 59: Nick Irving & Remi Adeleke - Police, Protests, and George Floyd
    The last few weeks have been some trying times in
    6/15/2020
    3:31:17
  • Episode 58: Will Chesney - Navy Seal Dog Handler & Author of 'No Ordinary Dog'
    The most famous mission in modern history, a bad a
    4/27/2020
  • Episode 57: Akshay Nanavati - USMC Veteran and Author of 'Fearvana'
    What do you get when take a former U.S. Marine fro
    4/10/2020

About Mike Drop

The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland. It is a not so politically correct discussion of wide ranging topics that span from government, politics and war to health and fitness, from guns and survival skills to food and nutrition with music, BBQ and a touch of everything else in between. This is THE platform that is completely raw, totally unfiltered and in your face, while still intellectually sound with good intuitive dialogue between A-holes that know what they’re talking about.

