About Latinos Out Loud

A weekly show with sketch comedians Rachel La Loca, Juan Bago, JFernz and Frank Nibbs that features improv bits, pranks, character segments, guest interviews and more. In this podcast listeners will hear a slew of voices, jokes on pop culture, personal and uplifting stories, and more from this group who’s natural chemistry is based on over 15 years of friendship. Packed with positivism and laughter, as well as interviewees who inspire, LOL is here to move Latinos forward, while making them laugh.