La bella y la bestia

Argentina / Podcast, Music
Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • La abeja y la araña, Pedro y Eruka
    Lito Vitale le propone a Hilda Lizarazu una versió
    5/7/2018
    8:50
  • Espirales de Don Cornelio
    ¿Usted sabe, Lito Vitale, que una de mis bandas fa
    4/23/2018
    7:09
  • Hilda y Lito festejan su programa número 100
    Gran aniversario gran, número redondo. La bella y
    4/10/2018
    14:39
  • Cover tributa a Fito Páez
    Lito Vitale presenta junto a Hilda Lizarazu la can
    3/12/2018
    7:47
  • Temas recomendados por Hilda y Lito
    Canción a Nereida por Mimí Maura y Prófugos por So
    2/26/2018
    15:56

