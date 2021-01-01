Keepin It 100 with Konnan
Keepin It 100 with Konnan
add
</>
Embed
The Jericho Network in association with Westwood One presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico!
The Jericho Network in association with Westwood One presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico!
Available Episodes
Similar Stations
About Keepin It 100 with Konnan
The Jericho Network in association with Westwood One presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico! A WWF, WCW, TNA and Lucha Underground superstar, head writer, producer for AAA promotion in Mexico, and power broker... Through it all, Konnan has always Kept It 100! While this has not always kept him endeared to management, it's one reason why he's garnered a huge worldwide following of fans who love hearing him spit the truth. "Not hatin, just statin." He ain't afraid to touch on any hot topic in wrestling; MMA, boxing, politics, pop culture as he goes uncut and uncensored on a weekly basis.Station website