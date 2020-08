Welcome to The Horne Section Podcast, your new wee

About The Horne Section Podcast

Raucous, ridiculous and surprisingly satisfying - it’s the Horne Section Podcast! Join us each week as host Alex Horne and his band are joined in the studio by a very special guest for some musical mayhem and plenty of laughs.