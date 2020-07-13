Radio Logo
USA / Lifestyle
THE ANTI SLUT-SHAMING PODCAST
Available Episodes

5 of 292
  DID PEOPLE FUCK IN YOUR RESTAURANT? w/ Justin Warner
    This week on Guys We Fucked, CORINNE FISHER (@Phil
    7/31/2020
    13:19
  HOEING IS A YOUNG MAN'S GAME?
    This week on Guys We Fucked, CORINNE FISHER (@Phil
    7/24/2020
    11:53
  LET THESE NERDS KISS? w/ Lauren Lapkus
    This week on Guys We Fucked, CORINNE FISHER (@Phil
    7/17/2020
    10:49
  GWF BONUS: A FULL PERFECT TURD PLOPPED INTO HIS HANDS?
    On this week’s bonus episode of Guys We Fucked, CO
    7/13/2020
    10:34
  TWO PUSSIES ARE WORSE THAN ONE?
    This week on Guys We Fucked, CORINNE FISHER (@Phil
    7/10/2020
    11:44

About Guys We F****d

Welcome to GUYS WE F****D: THE ANTI SLUT-SHAMING PODCAST. They spread their legs, now they're spreading the word that women should be able to have sex with WHOEVER they want WHENEVER they want and not be ashamed or called sluts or whores. Welcome to a new revolution. Each week, Corinne Fisher & Krystyna Hutchinson (together known as the comedy duo Sorry About Last Night) interview a gentleman they slept with. Some they made love to, some they had sex with a few times and some they f****d in a hotel bathroom...er, what? Corinne & Krystyna want to make the world a more sex-positive place...one candid story of intercourse at a time.

