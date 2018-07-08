Radio Logo
The wage gap. The motherhood penalty. The glass ceiling. The stories of business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite are both thought provoking and inspiring.
USA / History
The wage gap. The motherhood penalty. The glass ceiling. The stories of business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite are both thought provoking and inspiring.
Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Estée Lauder - “Dedication”
    As a teenager, Estée Lauder gained valuable busine
    8/14/2018
    1:02:00
  • Indra Nooyi - “Taking Risks”
    She’s one of the most powerful women in modern bus
    8/7/2018
    1:04:07
  • Lydia Pinkham - “Networking”
    In a time when women were desperate for safe and e
    7/31/2018
    1:03:15
  • Lillian Vernon - “Bootstrapping”
    Lillian Vernon had no formal business training but
    7/24/2018
    1:00:12
  • Debbi Fields - “Customer Experience”
    Debbi Fields showed that anyone can make a dream b
    7/17/2018
    1:08:49

About Great Women of Business

The wage gap. The motherhood penalty. The glass ceiling. The stories of business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite are both thought provoking and inspiring. From Coco Chanel to Mrs. Fields, Julia Child to Martha Stewart, every Tuesday we present the triumphs of individuals ahead of their time. Through their stories, we examine their most innovative business principles and how those shaped their work and lives. Great Women of Business is part of the Parcast Network.

