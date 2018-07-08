Great Women of Business
The wage gap. The motherhood penalty. The glass ceiling. The stories of business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite are both thought provoking and inspiring. From Coco Chanel to Mrs. Fields, Julia Child to Martha Stewart, every Tuesday we present the triumphs of individuals ahead of their time. Through their stories, we examine their most innovative business principles and how those shaped their work and lives. Great Women of Business is part of the Parcast Network.Station website