This week Gio and Rob are back at it giving you th

This week Gio and Rob have uncovered the horrifyin

Wow, what a wild and magical ride everyone. Thank

About Ghost in the Scene

A paranormal podcast! Cinema's most incredible hauntings are revealed by Gio, Mark, and Rob. No ghosts can hide from the phanto-film experts! Each week the hosts discuss current events and investigate the seedy ghost underbelly of Hollywood.