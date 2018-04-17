Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Game Fights #1 - Bester Anfang, Videospiel für Beginner, schlechtestes Spiel der letzten 15 Jahre
    Game Fights ist nichts für schwache Nerven, vielme
    4/17/2018
    2:06:41
  • Game Fights #2 - bester Charakter, Genre-Renaissance, bestes Lizenzspiel
    Auch in der zweiten Folge von Game Fights heißt es
    4/17/2018
    2:01:45
  • Game Fights #3 - Spiel ohne Tode, bald sterbende Franchise, Charakter in Popkultur
    Game Fights geht in die dritte Runde! In hitzigen
    4/17/2018
    1:59:31
  • Game Fights #4 - komplexeste Spiel aller Zeiten, Ikonische Waffen, Welcher Videspiel-Charakter wäre perfekt für eine Party, uvm
    Game Fights geht in die dritte Runde! In hitzigen
    5/11/2018
    1:49:16
  • Game Fights #5 - beste E3-Enthüllung, größte Peinlichkeit, wer sollte ein Spiel vorstellen, originelles Reboot
    Die neue Runde Game Fights!
    6/20/2018
    2:22:58

