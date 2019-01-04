Fit Fierce and Fabulous Podcast
A podcast to help bringing one's edge, health and fabulousness in a world filled of setbacks and limitations. Courtney Bentley, former bikini competitor, certified personal trainer and inspirational speaker brings the top experts to help you build an amazing business and lifestyle. Every week brings another expert with tips and tricks to help you to reach your full potential in life, burst through the doors and look fabulous while doing it!Station website