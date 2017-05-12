Female Mixing Engineers Music Podcast
FME Music Podcast — 4 Songs. 4 Ladies. 4 Home Studios. For YOU! This show will spotlight four talented females and songs they have mixed, recorded, produced, and/or mastered in their studios. Learn techniques and be inspired by women who have jumped into the world of audio. Become part of a community that proves fantastic music is not produced with anything below the belt line.Station website