Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood

An A-List Hollywood actress vanishes from a yacht and her body washes ashore the following morning...
USA / TV & Film
An A-List Hollywood actress vanishes from a yacht and her body washes ashore the following morning...
Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • Introducing: Making the Call
    As our policy makers, medical experts, and first r
    4/20/2020
    12:21
  • JFK JR.: THE KENNEDY LEGACY – EP12
    The truth about John Junior’s short life and tragi
    3/25/2020
    38:49
  • JFK JR.: THE REVEAL – EP11
    Colin and the investigative team take the exact fl
    3/18/2020
    44:41
  • JFK JR.: FLYING HIGH – EP10
    So far we have tracked the most significant events
    3/11/2020
    41:37
  • JFK JR.: CALM BEFORE THE STORM – EP9
    Junior was living in New York in apparent blissful
    3/4/2020
    34:12

About Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood

An A-List Hollywood actress vanishes from a yacht and her body washes ashore the following morning. Her leading man husband — and a legendary actor who accompanied them on a pleasure cruise — claim she accidentally fell overboard. But questions — terrible ones — linger. A brutal argument. A skipper who overheard violence. A coroner who’s ruling of "accidental drowning" is overturned — and Los Angeles homicide detectives who are still running the case to ground almost four decades later. Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood is a 12 part audio documentary series that will break new ground on Hollywood’s most enduring murder mystery involving showbiz icons Robert Wagner and Christopher Walken. With new evidence that suggests a larger conspiracy, investigative journalist and host Dylan Howard and his team of investigators will attempt to crack open the case that has eluded authorities for nearly four decades — before time runs out.

Radio your way - Download now for free