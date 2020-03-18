Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood
An A-List Hollywood actress vanishes from a yacht and her body washes ashore the following morning. Her leading man husband — and a legendary actor who accompanied them on a pleasure cruise — claim she accidentally fell overboard. But questions — terrible ones — linger. A brutal argument. A skipper who overheard violence. A coroner who’s ruling of "accidental drowning" is overturned — and Los Angeles homicide detectives who are still running the case to ground almost four decades later. Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood is a 12 part audio documentary series that will break new ground on Hollywood’s most enduring murder mystery involving showbiz icons Robert Wagner and Christopher Walken. With new evidence that suggests a larger conspiracy, investigative journalist and host Dylan Howard and his team of investigators will attempt to crack open the case that has eluded authorities for nearly four decades — before time runs out.Station website