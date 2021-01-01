Radio Logo
A new radio documentary series featuring the stories behind the stories of individuals who defied conventions and shaped our food landscape.
USA / Podcast, Food
A new radio documentary series featuring the stories behind the stories of individuals who defied conventions and shaped our food landscape.
HeritageRadioNetwork.org (HRN) presents “Evolutionaries,” a new radio documentary series featuring the stories behind the stories of individuals who defied conventions and shaped our food landscape. Eric Ripert recounts club nights at 6AM. Steve Jenkins reminisces about secretly selling illegal cheeses. Harold McGee recalls how the smell of his mother’s curry sauces clung to his clothes during the school day.

