Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsAudiobook
Empire on Blood

Empire on Blood

Podcast Empire on Blood

Empire on Blood

add
</>
Embed
The Bronx in the early 90s, two young drug dealers ruled an intersection known as “The Corner on Blood.”
USA / Audiobook
The Bronx in the early 90s, two young drug dealers ruled an intersection known as “The Corner on Blood.”
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • 7: This Too Shall Pass
    In the aftermath of the court’s decision, Cal must
    3/28/2018
    40:55
  • 6: Evilina on the Stand
    Cal’s last-shot hearing finally arrives: his new l
    3/28/2018
    55:01
  • 5: Joe Barry, Private Eye
    Joe Barry is Cal’s private investigator, hired in
    3/28/2018
    42:10
  • 4: Father Frank to the Rescue
    Cal has been in prison a few years when Dwight, lo
    3/28/2018
  • 3: Dwight, Poet of Evil
    Calvin Buari’s former protégé in the Bronx crack t
    3/28/2018
    38:01

Similar Stations

About Empire on Blood

The Bronx in the early 90s, two young drug dealers ruled an intersection known as “The Corner on Blood.” They lived large, wearing mink, drinking champagne, getting rich. Then their fraught relationship fell apart, dead bodies piled up, and one accused the other of a double homicide he didn’t commit. Or did he? We hear from the cops, the DA, the terrified eyewitnesses, the dealer doing life, and the dealer who put him there. They all tell their stories to award-winning journalist Steve Fishman, who has spent seven years untangling the twisted web of justice in the Bronx, and chronicling one man’s last chance to overturn his life sentence.

Station website

App

Listen to Empire on Blood, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Empire on Blood
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Empire on Blood
Empire on Blood
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Empire on Blood
Empire on Blood
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Empire on Blood

Radio your way - Download now for free

Due to restrictions of your browser, it is not possible to directly play this station on our website.

You can however play the station here in our radio.net Popup-Player.