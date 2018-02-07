Radio Logo
A weekly discussion of U.S. politics and current events, international news, pop culture, and of course fútbol!
USA / Music
A weekly discussion of U.S. politics and current events, international news, pop culture, and of course fútbol!
Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • Anuncio Importante de El Gabfest en Español
    Escuchen este pequeño resumen para saber más - con
    7/19/2018
    2:32
  • Important Announcement from El Gabfest en Inglés
    Tune into this short announcement to know more - f
    7/19/2018
    2:04
  • El Gabfest en Inglés: Magical Mexican President
    Mexico elected a new President on Sunday. The pane
    7/2/2018
    16:17
  • Del Nuevo Presidente de México y Pensamientos Mágicos
    México eligió un nuevo Presidente de la República
    7/2/2018
    42:34
  • De Polarización y Sorpresas Neoyorquinas
    León Krauze y su panel de periodistas Hispanos ana
    6/28/2018
    1:00:01

About El Gabfest en Español

Mexican-born journalist, broadcaster, and writer León Krauze, hosts Slate's first Spanish-language podcast, a weekly discussion of U.S. politics and current events, international news, pop culture, and of course fútbol! Joining him every week are journalists Fernando Pizarro, Ariel Moutsatsos, Janet Rodriguez, Dori Toribio, and other guests from the worlds of politics, entertainment, and beyond.

