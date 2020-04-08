Radio Logo
El Club de Lectura

El Club de Lectura

El Club de Lectura

El Club de Lectura

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • No se pierda el Festival Internacional de Poesía de Medellín
    8/4/2020
    5:32
  • Michi Strausfeld: la editora que publica autores latinoamericanos en Europa
    8/4/2020
    33:00
  • Muy pronto llega la Feria del Libro en Bucaramanga
    8/4/2020
    10:05
  • Frida Kahlo: la protagonista de dos recientes libros
    7/28/2020
    47:18
  • Nace “Taugenit Editorial”: una editorial que le apuesta a los clásicos
    7/22/2020
    23:11

About El Club de Lectura

