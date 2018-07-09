Radio Logo
Spain / Science
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Aleph-2 | Lunas
    Tres divulgadores están empeñados en hablar de lun
    6/14/2019
    1:28:11
  • Aleph-3/2 | Scenio Bilbao 2018
    Tres divulgadores están muy cansados de tanto podc
    11/16/2018
    15:58
  • Aleph-1 | Extinciones
    Tres divulgadores se embarcan involuntariamente en
    9/7/2018
    2:04:48
  • Aleph-0 | El Infinito
    Tres divulgadores se hacen amiguis de una maravill
    7/27/2018
    1:03:48
  • Aleph+1
    Tres divulgadores avanzan por un tétrico pasadizo
    7/16/2018
    3:30

About El Aleph

